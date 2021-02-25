Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Stuart Findlay leaves Kilmarnock with the club battling for Scottish Premiership survival

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay has agreed a "life changing" move to MLS side Philadelphia Union.

The 25-year-old Scotland cap, whose Rugby Park contract was due to end this summer, moves for an undisclosed fee.

After joining three-and-a-half years ago, Findlay has played over 100 games and helped Kilmarnock to fifth and third-place finishes.

"This was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. It's a life-changing move for me and my family," he said.

"I wanted to end my time with Kilmarnock in the best way possible and I'm pleased the club will benefit financially from me moving on before my contract expires."

Head of football operations James Fowler says the sale of Findlay, whose sole Scotland appearance so far came in the 6-0 win over San Marino in 2019, is a "good deal for the club".

"We were prepared for the possibility of losing Stuart and were proactive in the January window by bringing Zech Medley in on loan to make sure we weren't left short in defence," Fowler added.