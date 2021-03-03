Man City v Man Utd: Pick your combined Manchester derby XI
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will come up against each other on Sunday with a gulf in the Premier League table between them.
There are superstars on both sides of the divide - but who would you pick in a combined Manchester derby team?
Now you can make your choice. Select a formation and an XI and then share with your friends.
Who's in?
Manchester derby XI
If Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer morphed, who would make the joint Manchester City and Manchester United XI? You can decide!
