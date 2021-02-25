Last updated on .From the section Irish

Barry will combine his Republic role with his coaching duties at Chelsea

Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry has been added to the Republic of Ireland's backroom team.

Barry, who will combine the assistant coach role with his duties at Chelsea, will link up with the Republic ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Barry joins Stephen Kenny's coaching set-up as a replacement for Damien Duff, who stepped away in January.

"I'm delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff ahead of the World Cup campaign," said Barry.

"The opportunity to work in international football is something I'm thoroughly looking forward to and I'm looking forward to working with manager Stephen Kenny, his staff and the squad.

"I'd also like to thank Chelsea for helping facilitate this opportunity."

Liverpool-born Barry, 34, took in spells at Yeovil Town, Fleetwood Town and Wrexham during his playing career before taking up a coaching role at Accrington Stanley.

After a stint at Wigan Athletic, he was appointed Chelsea first-team coach under Frank Lampard and was retained at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel replaced the former England international in January.

"I'd like to welcome Anthony to the Republic of Ireland team, he is an innovative coach with an energetic style and is someone I have been aware of for a few years now," said Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"The skillset Anthony brings will complement the existing coaching team and I look forward to him joining up in March ahead of the World Cup qualifiers."

The Republic will start their World Cup qualification bid with a trip to Serbia on 24 March before hosting Luxembourg three days later.

Kenny's side will also play Qatar on 30 March after the tournament hosts were added to Group A on a non-competitive basis.