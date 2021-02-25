Last updated on .From the section Irish

Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran Venue: Stangmore Park, Dungannon Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Having ended their long wait for a derby win at Windsor Park, in-form Glentoran hope to secure a fourth consecutive Premiership win when they travel to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

While they endured a slow start to the season, the Glens have secured three big results in recent weeks.

In addition to their last-gasp win at Linfield, the east Belfast side sunk Cliftonville with a late goal before seeing off Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Now it's on to Stangmore Park.

Looking at the current standings, it's difficult to see anything other than an exciting shootout for the Gibson Cup.

While Linfield occupy top spot, Glentoran's dramatic win at Windsor Park on Tuesday - their first league success there in almost seven years - offered fresh hope for the chasing pack.

Second-placed Larne, for example, can draw level on points with the Blues if they beat David Healy's side at Windsor in Friday night's encounter.

Were Larne to secure three points, victories for Coleraine, Crusaders, Cliftonville and Glentoran on Saturday would leave the top six separated by just seven points - and with plenty of football still to be played.

If recent history is anything to go by, Glentoran will travel to Stangmore full of confidence. Not only have they reeled off three straight wins, but they have beaten Dungannon in each of their last three meetings, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Dungannon, meanwhile, are hoping to put an end to their four-game winless run. On Tuesday, in their first outing since manager Kris Lindsay's departure, the Swifts were made to pay for a slow start as they lost 2-1 to Glenavon with the Lurgan Blues scoring twice inside the opening 25 minutes.

The Mid-Ulster club were also put to the sword in the first half of their last meeting with Glentoran, conceding four goals in 36 minutes to trail 4-1 at the break on their way to a 5-1 defeat.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville will be hoping to build on recent victories over Larne and Ballymena United when they travel to Carrick Rangers in one of Saturday's four 15:00 GMT kick-offs.

The Reds' last four visits to Carrick have all been decided by the odd goal, so it could be another tight game at Taylor's Avenue

Coleraine will hope to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games when they welcome Warrenpoint Town to the Showgrounds. The Bannsiders have won each of their last seven home encounters with the border club and Oran Kearney's side could end the weekend in second place if Larne lose to Linfield.

There should be goals at Seaview as Crusaders host Glenavon in a fixture that rarely disappoints.

The two sides have produced no fewer than 57 goals in their last 13 league encounters with the Crues surely keen to avenge their 3-1 reverse at Mourneview Park in November.

Saturday's game at Seaview will also mark Glenavon defender Colin Coates' return to the Shore Road for the first time since leaving Crusaders in January 2020.

At Shamrock Park, meanwhile, Portadown will hope for an afternoon without weather issues after seeing their last two games - against Dungannon and Larne - postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.