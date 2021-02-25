Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield have not lost at home to Larne in the league since 1976

Irish Premiership: Linfield v Larne Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Friday, 26 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Linfield boss David Healy says he is looking forward to another "big challenge" against Larne after admitting the Blues have "stuttered a little bit" in recent weeks.

The Irish Premiership leaders were held to draws by Carrick Rangers and Coleraine before losing Tuesday's Big Two derby to Glentoran.

Linfield will move six points clear of Larne with a win in Friday's game.

"It's about taking care of ourselves," said Healy.

"We've stuttered a little bit recently, but other clubs have stuttered too.

"That's down to the state of the season that we're in at the minute. You'll find that in the top leagues throughout there's strange goings-on."

Healy added: "It's going to be a challenge on Friday, another big game comes within 72 hours of playing against your fiercest rivals.

"We'll need to make sure we're prepared."

Linfield, who are targeting a third straight Irish Premiership title, have endured mixed fortunes since the turn of the year with four wins, two draws and two defeats.

After playing out a scoreless stalemate at home to Coleraine, it looked as though the Blues were heading for the same result against Glentoran only for the Glens to pop up with a late winner, condemning the leaders to their first league defeat at home since August 2019.

And having dropped points against Carrick and Coleraine, Healy admits he was left "gutted" by the manner of Tuesday's derby reverse.

"Gutted, especially the way it transpired in the end, to concede a goal so late," said Northern Ireland's record goalscorer.

Martin Donnelly was on target in Larne's 3-1 win over Linfield at Inver Park in December

"But that's football, we were down at Seaview a number of weeks ago, we weren't at our best and found a way to win.

"As disappointing as it is, we had quite a lot of play in the first half. I thought Glentoran improved in the second half, I don't think we quite kept the ball as much as we could have done and should have done in the second half.

"The game became a bit too open for our liking and we got punished at the end."

Larne have not beaten the Blues at Windsor in the league since 1976 but have gotten the better of the champions in their last two encounters with a couple of 3-1 wins at Inver Park.

However, while Larne were given Tuesday night off when their game at Portadown was postponed due to a waterlogged surface, the Invermen approach Friday's trip to Windsor with just two wins in their last nine since beating Linfield in December.