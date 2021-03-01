Chelsea and Liverpool are among the teams fighting for a top-four finish but who will come out on top when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Thursday?

"I would not be surprised if both of these sides ended up finishing in the top four," said BBC football expert and former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson. "But this is a game where avoiding defeat might be the main aim for both sides."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

For this week's midweek Premier League fixtures, from Tuesday to Thursday, he is up against DJ, MC and producer Majestic, who supports Tottenham.

Majestic's latest track, a collaboration with Boney M for an official remake of 1970s classic Rasputin, is out now

As well as being a presenter on Kiss FM, Majestic has his own Tottenham podcast, Same Old Spurs.

"I've been doing a legends series on the show, and our first episode was with Darren Anderton," he told BBC Sport. "When I was a kid, number nine and 'Anderton' was on my shirt every time. He was my idol growing up, along with people like Teddy Sheringham, Jurgen Klinsmann and David Ginola.

"I actually got to play football with Anderton on my stag do. Ever since then we've been quite pally, which is how he came on the pod, but he talks about things that were happening with Spurs and England when I was a kid and it's all a bit surreal to be chatting to your hero. I have to pinch myself sometimes.

"I'm from north London so Tottenham were always going to be my team too. You are born into your shirt, pretty much, if supporting a club is part of your family tradition.

"For me it was through my dad. He was always following Spurs, going home and away when he was younger, and I grew up watching them too.

"My first real memory is of the 1991 FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, and the Gazza goal. When that went in, I remember being thrown up in the air by my dad.

"When I was about four, I remember thinking I would wind him up and tell him I supported Arsenal now. He literally packed me a little bag and put me on the front doorstep then shut the door, saying 'no son of mine will support Arsenal!' That was never going to happen though."

Premier League predictions Result Lawro Majestic TUESDAY Man City v Wolves x-x 2-0 3-1 WEDNESDAY Burnley v Leicester x-x 1-0 1-1 Sheff Utd v Aston Villa x-x 1-1 1-2 Crystal Palace v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-3 THURSDAY Fulham v Tottenham x-x 0-2 0-3 West Brom v Everton x-x 0-2 1-0 Liverpool v Chelsea x-x 1-1 2-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

TUESDAY

Man City v Wolves (20:00 GMT)

Wolves have definitely improved in the past few weeks. They couldn't quite nick a win at Newcastle at the weekend, but they are still unbeaten in their past five Premier League games.

Manchester City are obviously on a much longer run without defeat. It is 27 games since they lost in any competition, a 2-0 league loss against Spurs on 21 November, and they have won all of their past 20 matches.

Guardiola 'congratulates' City players after 'real tough' win

City had to work hard for their 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, but they stuck to their task. Sergio Aguero looked rusty on his first start since October but once he gets his sharpness back they will have yet another threat.

This game won't be easy either, because Wolves are very well organised, but I don't see Nuno Espirito Santo's side managing a repeat of their win at Etihad Stadium last season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Majestic's prediction: As much as Wolves are having a bit of a resurgence, City are just too good right now. It is going to be difficult for anyone to stop City to be honest. 3-1

WEDNESDAY

Burnley v Leicester (18:00 GMT)

Leicester have had to cope with a lot of injuries already this season, now they have got even more to deal with.

It is in attack where they are being hit hard at the moment. Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are definitely out of this game, and it doesn't look like Jamie Vardy is back up to speed after his hernia operation in January. He is not scoring goals at his usual rate anyway, and that is a worry.

Foxes 'have to find a way' despite injuries - Rodgers

I was surprised by how easy Tottenham found it against Burnley on Sunday - that game was over after about 15 minutes.

I'd expect a reaction from the Clarets here. And, if they are back to their normal selves, and Leicester are under-strength - especially in attack - then I can see Sean Dyche's side coming out on top.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Majestic's prediction: Burnley are a well-drilled side, very well organised. I think Sean Dyche usually has them eating nails every morning before training, but coming off a 4-0 defeat there is going to be no nails for breakfast for them this week. 1-1

Sheff Utd v Aston Villa (18:00 GMT)

Sheffield United's defeat by Liverpool on Sunday means the Blades have now lost four league games in a row.

Their survival hopes are virtually over but I don't expect them to throw in the towel, and they can still cause teams problems.

They will certainly give Aston Villa a game, just like they did when they only lost 1-0 at Villa Park in September, despite playing 78 minutes with 10 men.

Villa got a great win over Leeds at Saturday, which kept them in the top half of the table. Dean Smith's side have got games in hand on most of the teams above them, but I don't see them being consistent enough to make the European places.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Majestic's prediction: I've enjoyed watching Villa play this season. Not just Jack Grealish either - Ollie Watkins has been excellent and Tyrone Mings is so good at the back. Sheffield United just can't get a break at the moment. 1-2

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (20:15 GMT)

Crystal Palace have not played particularly well in either of their past two games but they picked up four points in total and they are probably only one win away from safety now.

I don't see them getting it against Manchester United, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side didn't go all out for the win at Chelsea on Sunday but that was because a draw was a decent result for them, against a team looking to close the gap on them.

This will be different. United started their season by losing at home to Palace but they are much better on the road and I think they will get their own back at Selhurst Park.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Majestic's prediction: I can't see anything but a United win. 1-3

THURSDAY

Fulham v Tottenham (18:00 GMT)

Tottenham were very impressive against Burnley on Sunday and if they can repeat that performance, with Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane all fully fit and playing well, they are going to have too much for Fulham too.

I know Fulham have had a few decent results in recent weeks, but it's hard to see them matching the draw they managed with Spurs in January, unless we see a dip from Jose Mourinho's side.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Majestic's prediction: I like Fulham and I want them to stay up, but off the back of Sunday, how we played in that game and with Bale finding his feet, I think if we go for it again then we could be rampant. 0-3

Majestic on Tottenham's season: "There are times when it feels like Jose doesn't want to let the attacking players we've got off the leash, he'd rather be safe. The thing with that is, if you look at the success he has had down the years, he has had the defensive personnel to do it - at Chelsea for example, first time around.

"You can't just shut up shop with the players we've got at the moment, while our attack is so strong - as we saw against Burnley, it is not just good on paper, it can really rip through teams.

"He needs to sometimes adopt the approach of 'we're going to score more than you' because that is our strength at the moment, and some of our forward play on Sunday was just great to see."

West Brom v Everton (18:00 GMT)

West Brom got absolutely battered by Brighton on Saturday, but somehow emerged with the points.

We know what Sam Allardyce's side will do, which is load the box and look to hit Everton from set-pieces and open play, but Everton have got the defenders to deal with that.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Majestic's prediction: Everton are so hit and miss, and they often seem to drop points in games like this. West Brom are desperate for a win, and Big Sam seems to have sorted their defence out. I think they can do it, nick a goal from a set-piece and shut up shop. 1-0

Liverpool v Chelsea (20:15 GMT)

Chelsea don't concede many goals, but they don't score many either.

Their new manager Thomas Tuchel has kind of done steps one and two, which were to tighten them up at the back, and stop conceding. Now he has got to work out step three, which is make them more of a goal threat.

Liverpool got back to winning ways at Sheffield United on Sunday, but this is a much bigger test. I think they will be quite happy with a point.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Majestic's prediction: The race for the top four is so open and the teams involved are going to take points off each other. A draw here would really help Tottenham's chances. We saw a stalemate on Sunday when Chelsea played United but I think we will see some goals in this one. 2-2

Lawro and Majestic were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League games, Lawro got five correct results from 10 matches, with one exact score, for a total of 80 points.

He was beaten by Dot Major from electro-pop band London Grammar, who also got five correct results, but with two exact scores, giving him a total of 110 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 26 22 4 0 70 0 2 Man Utd 26 20 4 2 64 0 3 Chelsea 26 19 5 2 62 +2 4 Liverpool 26 16 9 1 57 +2 5 Leeds 26 18 1 7 55 +6 6 Tottenham 25 15 5 5 50 +2 7 Leicester 26 13 5 8 44 -4 8 Arsenal 26 13 3 10 42 +2 9 Wolves 26 10 9 7 39 +3 10 West Ham 26 9 5 12 32 -6 11 Everton 25 7 9 9 30 -4 12 Brighton 26 8 5 13 29 +4 13 Burnley 26 7 7 12 28 +2 14 Southampton 26 8 2 16 26 0 15 Aston Villa 24 6 6 12 24 -6 =17 Crystal Palace 26 5 7 14 22 -4 =17 Newcastle 26 7 1 18 22 0 18 Sheff Utd 26 5 4 17 19 +2 19 Fulham 26 3 0 23 9 -1 20 West Brom 26 0 3 23 3 -1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Score Guest 110 Sister Bliss, Amy Macdonald, Dot Major, Steve White 90 Adam Devonshire, Becky Hill, Passenger, Chris Shiflett 80 Celeste, Dan Flint, Peter Hooton, Raye 77 Lawro (average after 26 weeks) 70 Sam Carter, Lou Cotterill 60 Caroline Weir 50 Declan McKenna, Paul Smith, Alex Sprogis, DJ Target 40 Gavin 'Mo' Edgeley 30 Rick Astley, Lewis Evans, Gethin Jones, Fraser T. Smith 20 Charlie Forbes, Dougie Payne 0 Rema

Total scores after week 26 Lawro 2,000 Guests 1,710