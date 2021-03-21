Last updated on .From the section European Football

Riqui Puig, Mason Greenwood and Eduardo Camavinga are among some of the stars going to Hungary and Slovenia (pictured alongside the Under-21 Euros logo)

The Uefa European Under-21 Championship starts this week in Hungary and Slovenia - a tournament that seems to have slipped under the radar of many.

It starts on Wednesday, and ends 10 and a half weeks later with the final.

The tournament is being held in two stages, with only nine days of football.

So, how does it work, who is playing and will there be fans?

How do the Euros work?

The tournament has been expanded from 12 to 16 teams this year, with four groups of four and the top two from each group going to the quarter-finals.

But unusually it is being held in two periods. The group stages take place from 24-31 March - but the eight-team knockout phase runs from 31 May-6 June.

The tournament was initially due to be held in one go from 9-26 June - but those dates would have clashed with the rearranged senior Euro 2020.

Four Hungarian and four Slovenian cities are hosting the games, with the final to held at the 16,000-capacity Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana.

Who do England play?

England are the only one of the home nations at the tournament, having won nine and drawn once in 10 qualifying games.

They are in a group with Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland - with all their matches in Slovenia.

Group A: Hungary, Germany, Romania, Netherlands

Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Italy

Group C: Russia, Iceland, France, Denmark

Group D: Portugal, Croatia, England, Switzerland

England fixtures

Switzerland - Thursday, 25 March (14:00 GMT) in Koper

Portugal - Sunday, 28 March (20:00 BST) in Ljubljana

Croatia - Wednesday, 31 March (17:00 BST) in Koper

Who are some of the players expected to star?

England have several Premier League regulars in the squad, including Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Barcelona regulars Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig are in Spain's squad, while another - Francisco Trincao - is in Portugal's team.

France's squad includes senior internationals Eduardo Camavinga - considered one of the world's most promising youngsters at 18 - Houssem Aouar and Jonathan Ikone. Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard are also in a very strong-looking squad.

Justin Kluivert, the son of the former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick, is in the Dutch squad.

Will fans be allowed to attend?

The group stages this month will be behind closed doors. European football's governing body Uefa says a decision will be made on the knockout rounds nearer the time.