Carlo Ancelotti was appointed Everton boss in December 2019, taking over from Marco Silva

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he wants to still be in charge at the club when they move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in 2024.

The 61-year-old Italian is 14 months into a four-and-a-half-year contract, which expires in June 2024.

Everton's 52,888-capacity ground is scheduled for completion in time for the 2024-25 season, after plans were approved by city councillors this week.

"I would like to stay as long as possible," Ancelotti said.

"I would like to be there when the new stadium will be opened. It will be a good achievement for me, of course.

"I think to finish the contract in 2024 you did a good job and when you did a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024, it will continue."

Ancelotti, a Premier League and FA Cup-winning manager at Chelsea who twice won the Champions League as AC Milan boss and also claimed European football's biggest prize as Real Madrid manager, has guided his side to within five points of the Premier League top four.

Saturday's 2-0 Merseyside derby victory against Liverpool, their first at Anfield since 1999, saw the seventh-placed Toffees move level on points with the Premier League champions.

The Italian said fans have shown their appreciation despite coronavirus restrictions limiting interaction with supporters.

"They don't talk to me, they've done this (signalling a thumbs-up). Unfortunately we don't have chance to talk to the people," he said.

"I went outside only once biking but I bike really fast so it is difficult for them to catch me."