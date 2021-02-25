Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Kieffer Moore (left) scored his 15th goal of the season to help Mick McCarthy's in-form Cardiff to a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth on Wednesday

Mick McCarthy says he would rather play golf than allow Cardiff City to become a side Championship rivals enjoy playing against.

The Bluebirds have surged into the second tier's top six having won six straight games.

Midfielder Will Vaulks reckons Cardiff are a "horrible" opponent - and his manager agrees.

"If anybody every says one of my teams is nice to play against, I will be so annoyed and insulted," McCarthy said.

"The best teams are horrible to play against, for whatever reason.

"Manchester City are horrible to play against because of their press and (the way) they keep the ball - they just run all over the top of you.

"Liverpool last year ran all over the top of teams.

"Manchester United in their pomp were the hardest-working team. They might have had the best players, but they worked harder than everyone else as well. Strange isn't it?

"So if anybody comes off and says 'that was a nice game Mick, you are really pleasant to play against', well I might be packing it in and playing golf somewhere I think."

Mick McCarthy reflects on moving into the play-off places

Cardiff were 15th in the Championship and 13 points adrift of the play-off places when McCarthy replaced Neil Harris.

They have since gone unbeaten in eight games - midweek victory at Bournemouth means McCarthy's rejuvenated side have taken 20 points from a possible 24 - and head to Middlesbrough this Saturday.

That means a reunion with Neil Warnock, the man who led Cardiff to promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

"He is a good mate of mine, Warny," McCarthy added. "Obviously for 90 minutes on Saturday he won't be and it will be the same feeling for him.

"He's always been bright and innovative in the way he plays.

"If we come off on Saturday and I say to him 'that was a nice game Neil, you're really pleasant to play against', I think he'd be as (annoyed) as I would be.

"That's not going to be the case."

Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls could return at Middlesbrough after an ankle injury, but Lee Tomlin is not yet fit enough for first-team duty despite returning to action with the under-23s.