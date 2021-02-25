Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Paddy Madden's 41st-minute equaliser helped Fleetwood seal a point against Charlton after Jayden Stockley gave them the lead after six minutes

Fleetwood Town and Charlton Athletic have each been fined £2,500 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The fine comes following an incident in the 78th minute of the clubs' 1-1 League One draw on Saturday.

A melee, involving Charlton's Jayden Stockley and Fleetwood's Jordan Rossiter, resulted in four yellow cards as the game drew to a close.

Both sides admitted a charge of FA Rule E20 and accepted the penalty.