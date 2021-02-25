Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Dean Keates returned to Wrexham for a second spell as manager in October 2019

Wrexham manager Dean Keates will run the rule over a number of trialists over the coming weeks.

Unlike their fellow National League rivals, Wrexham as a Welsh club cannot sign players outside the transfer window.

Keates' only option to strengthen the squad would be signing free agents.

"We've got one or two to come just to have a look at and see how they are," Keates told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've also got one or two coming in that we could have an eye on possibly for next season going forward.

"I've had numerous players put to me regarding what's happened with the National North and National South.

"But we can't sign any players because our registration process is under the Welsh FA.

"We can't do any business with any player on loan or if their contract was terminated after the last transfer window closed."

With Hollywood stars' Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of the club completed, Wrexham have a shortlist of three for the chief executive's role at the Racecourse.

Executive director Humphrey Ker is heading the recruitment process with former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore and ex-EFL chief Shaun Harvey acting as advisors.

"Humphrey and Shaun acting on behalf of Rob and Ryan will be getting what they believe to be the right candidate to take this football club forward over the next few years," Keates added.

On the pitch the Dragons, who are seventh in the National League and occupy the final play-off spot, host Wealdstone United on Saturday.