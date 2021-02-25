Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and Scotland head coach Steve Clarke have emerged as early favourites to replace the departed Neil Lennon as Celtic boss. (The Sun) external-link

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, now leading Leicester City, says the Glasgow club must hire a director of football this time around after Neil Lennon's departure. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers trio Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and Bongani Zungu, who have apologised after a high-profile Covid-19 rule breach, could all be free to face Livingston next week despite being fined by police and right-back Patterson is even available for Thursday's Europa League tie against Royal Antwerp after being allowed back with the squad. (Daily Record) external-link

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson has warned Dominic McKay he will need to develop a thick skin when the national body's chief operating officer becomes Celtic chief executive this summer. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has paid tribute to Neil Lennon, saying he probably would not still be club captain if the Northern Irishman had departed earlier as manager. (The National) external-link

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the players are to blame for Neil Lennon standing down as manager after Rangers established a commanding lead over the reigning champions in the Scottish title race. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has suggested that his decision to bulk up in the gym during rehabilitation for a recent injury is the reason for his recent fine form. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists that Alfredo Morelos should not be judged on goals alone as he detailed the evolution of the Colombia striker this season. (The Herald) external-link