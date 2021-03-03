West Bromwich Albion v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Robert Snodgrass has started six games for West Brom since his January move from West Ham

TEAM NEWS

West Brom midfielder Robert Snodgrass is available after a two-match absence because of knee and calf problems.

Semi Ajayi is back after suspension, while head coach Sam Allardyce has intimated he could freshen up his side ahead of Sunday's match with Newcastle.

Everton will assess the fitness of Seamus Coleman, James Rodriguez, Tom Davies and Robin Olsen, who all missed Monday's win over Southampton.

Yerry Mina, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph will definitely miss out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Brom got absolutely battered by Brighton on Saturday but somehow emerged with the points.

We know what Sam Allardyce's side will do, which is load the box and look to hit Everton from set-pieces and open play, but Everton have got the defenders to deal with that.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and producer Majestic

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have won just one of the past 12 Premier League meetings, drawing five and losing six.

That sole victory was 1-0 at Goodison Park under Tony Pulis in February 2016.

Everton are unbeaten in five successive league trips to West Brom, winning three and drawing two.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom are unbeaten in three matches, winning once and drawing twice. It's their best form of the season.

They are looking to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since May 2018.

The Baggies have not conceded a league goal in 226 minutes.

Albion have taken just four points from a possible 39 against sides currently in the top half of the table.

They have conceded a league-high 55 goals, 11 more than their nearest rival.

West Brom have let in 32 home league goals in their opening 13 fixtures, the most by a top-flight side since 1960-61.

This will be Sam Allardyce's first match against Everton since he was sacked by them in May 2018.

Everton