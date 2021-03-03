Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Spurs are monitoring the fitness of Gareth Bale but he is expected to play some part in the match

TEAM NEWS

Fulham have no fresh injury problems ahead of their derby with Tottenham.

Reserve goalkeeper Marek Rodak is struggling with the finger injury that caused him to miss the draw with Crystal Palace, while midfielder Tom Cairney remains out with a knee injury.

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale, who has started just three league games this season, will feature but may not start.

Giovani Lo Celso is close to full fitness after a hamstring injury but this game has come too soon.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham were very impressive against Burnley on Sunday and if they can repeat that performance, with Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane all fully fit and playing well, they are going to have too much for Fulham too.

I know Fulham have had a few decent results in recent weeks but it's hard to see them matching the draw they managed with Spurs in January, unless we see a dip from Jose Mourinho's side.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and producer Majestic

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The 1-1 draw between the sides in January ended Tottenham's run of five straight victories against Fulham in all competitions.

Spurs have won on five successive league visits to Fulham.

Fulham have won just one of the past 14 Premier League meetings (D3, L10).

Fulham

Fulham could go six top-flight games without defeat for the first time since a run of seven in 2010 under Mark Hughes.

They are vying to keep three Premier League clean sheets in a row at Craven Cottage for the first time in 10 years.

Since the beginning of December, only Manchester City, Manchester United and Leicester City have lost fewer Premier League matches than Fulham's four.

Scott Parker's side have scored just eight home league goals this season, fewer than any other team. They have failed to score in seven of their 13 league fixtures at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have drawn 10 of their past 15 league matches (W2, L3).

They are winless in their last 21 London derbies in the Premier League, earning just four points.

Tottenham Hotspur