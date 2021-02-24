Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The first meeting between Brighton and Southampton this season was played in front of 2,000 fans in December

Southampton's Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday, 14 March, will be shown live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The game kicks off at 12:00 GMT.

All Premier League fixtures will remain available to watch live in the UK on one of the Premier League's four TV broadcasters until fans are allowed to return to stadiums.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions in England should see fans allowed back after the final games of the season.

Crystal Palace v Fulham will also be live on the BBC on Sunday.