How many British sides will be in the hat for the last 16?

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League will take place on Friday, 26 February at 12:00 GMT.

With no seedings, and no restrictions on sides from the same nation facing each other, the draw could produce an all-Premier League clash.

Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester and Rangers will all be involved if they come through their last-32 ties this week.

The eight last-16 ties will be played on 11 and 18 March.

The BBC Sport website and app will have live text coverage of the draw.

Remaining sides and last-32 first-leg scores:

Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Club Bruges

Red Star Belgrade 2-2 AC Milan

Krasnodar 2-3 Dinamo Zagreb

Olympiakos 4-2 PSV Eindhoven

Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United

Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham (second leg played on Wednesday 24 February)

Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester

Braga 0-2 Roma

Young Boys 4-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica 1-1 Arsenal

Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Villarreal

Granada 2-0 Napoli

Lille 1-2 Ajax

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Molde 3-3 Hoffenheim

Royal Antwerp 3-4 Rangers