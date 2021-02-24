Truro City were fourth in the Southern League's Premier Division South this season, having been top of the division when it was cancelled last March

All non-league football below the National League has been voided for the second successive season.

More than three-quarters of teams in steps three to six of the non-league pyramid voted to end the season if matches could not be played with supporters before 1 April.

New Covid-19 guidelines released this week state that sporting events will not have spectators attend before May.

Last season's results were declared null and void in March.

Leagues did restart in September but have been hit by postponements since two further nationwide lockdowns to try to control the pandemic, with many teams not playing a league game since November.

The FA added that extending the leagues beyond May was deemed not to be a viable option as 81% of matches were still to be played in steps three and four and 75% at steps five and six.

"Taking into account the survey results and the ongoing impact of Covid-19, which continues to adversely affect incomes for clubs due to restrictions on both spectators and hospitality, The FA's Alliance and Leagues Committees have reached a consensus that subject to the approval of FA Council, the 2020-21 league season for Steps 3-6 of the NLS should be curtailed with immediate effect, with no further league matches taking place this season," a Football Association statement read.

"It has also been decided that subject to FA Council's decision regarding the curtailment of the season at Steps 3 to 6, both committees will revisit discussions around a potential restructure at Steps 4-6 of the NLS, which was previously agreed and has been on hold since the 2019-20 season. A further update on this will be provided in due course."