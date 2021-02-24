Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's 6-0 loss to England on Tuesday will be their only preparation match before the play-off

Switzerland have joined Portugal, Russia, the Czech Republic and Ukraine as Northern Ireland's potential Euro 2022 play-off opponents.

Italy's 12-0 win over Israel on Wednesday meant they finished top of Group B and qualify for the finals, with the Swiss finishing second.

The six teams will be drawn into three ties to be played over two legs from 5 to 13 April.

The play-off draw will take place on 5 March in Nyon.

The three play-off winners will advance to the July 2022 finals to join hosts England, the nine qualifying group winners and the three runners-up that are already assured of finals places.

It is the first time Northern Ireland, managed by Kenny Shiels, have qualified for the play-offs of a major tournament.

A 5-1 victory over the Faroe Islands completed a four-game winning end to the group for Northern Ireland, who lost 6-0 in a friendly against England on Tuesday.