Tottenham beat Wolfsberger 4-0 in the Europa League last-32 second leg to progress 8-1 on aggregate.

Deli Alli opened the scoring with an acrobatic overhead kick, before crossing for Carlos Vinicius to head home.

Gareth Bale came off the substitutes bench to score an emphatic third, again from Alli's assist.

Vinicius scored his second goal late on, from 16-year-old Dane Scarlett's pass.