Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
LeicesterLeicester City20:00Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Slavia Prague: James Maddison out of Europa League tie

Last updated on .From the section European Football

James Maddison
James Maddison has scored six goals in 12 appearances for Leicester in 2021

Leicester will be without James Maddison for the second leg of their Europa League clash with Slavia Prague.

The England midfielder has been in London seeing a specialist about his hip injury that flared up against Aston Villa last weekend.

"We don't believe he needs more surgery," manager Brendan Rodgers said of Maddison, who had an operation on his hip in July.

Leicester will also be without the suspended Kelechi Iheanacho.

"James won't be available. He is in consultation with our doctor and some specialists, we are just trying to see where we're at," Rodgers said.

"We'll look to be pretty flexible, we have other players with other attributes. We've had injuries all season and the beauty of this team and squad is they are quite flexible and they are very adaptable."

James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) also remain out.

The sides drew 0-0 in last week's first leg.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th February 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport