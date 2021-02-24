Last updated on .From the section Everton

Digne has scored five goals for Everton

Everton full-back Lucas Digne has signed a new long-term contract that will see him stay at the club until the end of June 2025.

The France defender, 27, joined the Toffees from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2018 and has made 97 appearances for the Merseyside team.

"It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton." Digne said.

Everton are seventh in the Premier League table and will face Manchester City in the sixth round of the FA Cup.

Digne, who was named the club's player of the year in his debut season at Goodison Park, said the passion of the supporters helped convince him to extend his stay.

"The fans made me feel at home from the beginning, they showed me big love and created a song for me," said the former Paris St-Germain defender.

"When you sign for Everton, it is like an amazing wedding. You just have to do your best every day to show Evertonians the love you have for them.

"That is what I do. I want to show them what they give me and it is just amazing."

Carlo Ancelotti's side are on a high in the league after beating rivals Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1999.

Everton are now level with Jurgen Klopp's men on 40 points and have a game in hand over last season's title winners.

Digne feels his European ambitions can be met by Everton - who are five points away from a Champions League spot.

Digne added: "I want to play in Europe and Everton is the best place to do that.

"We have a big project with the club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years.

"I have seen the progress every year since joining the club, we are building a strong team."

Everton's next match is against Southampton at home in the Premier League on Monday, 1 March at 20:00 GMT.