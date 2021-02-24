Hayley Ladd: Manchester United midfielder extends contract
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester United midfielder Hayley Ladd has extended her contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 27-year-old Wales international has made 39 appearances for the club since joining from Birmingham City in 2019.
She was voted the club's player of the season in 2019-20.
"We have an exciting time ahead of us and I know that if we continue to put the work in, day in, day out, then we can achieve our goals," she told the club website.