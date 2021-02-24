Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hayley Ladd made her debut for Wales in 2011

Manchester United midfielder Hayley Ladd has extended her contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old Wales international has made 39 appearances for the club since joining from Birmingham City in 2019.

She was voted the club's player of the season in 2019-20.