Granit Xhaka: "You kill the football like this if the people start to speak about a player or their families or things like this"

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka says he would like to meet those who have abused him and his family on social media.

The 28-year-old said his wife and daughter were targeted external-link following a draw against Crystal Palace last season, and he received more abuse for his red card against Burnley in December. external-link

"I wish I could meet these people, sit with them, eye-to-eye and ask 'why are you writing these things?'" he said.

"No problem to criticise me. Like a person, like a player."

When asked about those supposed Arsenal fans who had sent abusive messages, the Swiss midfielder said: "They are not supporters of my club. I do not see them as supporters of my club - to support the club they have to be here if we lose, we draw or we win.

"If one guy is a ticket holder at the club and speaks like this about his own players I don't think he needs respect from our side or other people."

He added: "This is not acceptable. So you have to open our eyes and to look after this a lot, because I think you kill the football like this if the people start to speak about a player or their families or things like this."

Xhaka has had a mixed relationship with the fans since he joined the club in 2016.

He uttered an obscenity as they jeered him following his substitution during a draw with Palace in October 2019. external-link The Gunners midfielder subsequently had his captaincy removed by then-head coach Unai Emery and appeared set to leave the Emirates Stadium. external-link

New coach Mikel Arteta retained the services of the former Borussia Monchengladbach player, who has made 31 appearances for Arsenal this season.