The 'sold-out' Scottish Championship meeting of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hearts will kick off a busy weekend of Sportscene action.

James McFadden and Leanne Crichton will be live on BBC Scotland from 19:30 GMT on Friday for a game that has sold more than 9000 virtual tickets.

Steven Thompson and Julie Fleeting will be on Sportscene results at 16:30 on Saturday on BBC Scotland.

And Shaun Maloney will join McFadden on Saturday's Sportscene at 19:30.

That will be repeated on BBC One at 23:20 and will have highlights of the day's five Premiership games.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action - including Sunday's League Cup final - and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from midday both weekend days.

There will also be live coverage of all the action on the BBC Sport website and app.