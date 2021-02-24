Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Wayne Brown had three games in charge of Colchester in the 2015-16 season, winning one and losing two

Colchester United have appointed Wayne Brown as interim first-team coach after Steve Ball's sacking on Tuesday.

Ex-U's player Brown, 43, is the manager of Isthmian League North Division side Maldon & Tiptree but their season is suspended because of the pandemic.

He succeeds Ball, who left after a run of 13 League Two games without a win.

Owner Robbie Cowling saying he is not looking for "any other applicants at this time" and he wants "to give Wayne every opportunity to succeed".

Cowling added: "I have asked Wayne Brown to take over for the next run of games that see us playing every Saturday and Tuesday for the next few weeks.

"It was with massive regret that I made the decision to remove Steve Ball from his role as first-team head coach. Steve has worked tirelessly for the club for the last 10 years and he absolutely loves Colchester United.

"Steve is a very good and a very well respected coach and it is a shame that his opportunity to manage the first team has coincided with what has been the most difficult of years for the club.

"If I could have afforded Steve more time to turn things around, I would have done but football is a merciless business."

Brown played more than 150 games for Colchester and was on the coaching staff from 2013-2018, during which time he had a spell in caretaker charge of the club in the 2015-16 season.

The 2-1 defeat by Exeter City on Tuesday leaves the U's 21st in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.