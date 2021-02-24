Scottish Gossip: Lennon, Celtic, Clarke, Rangers
Neil Lennon "had to go", says former team-mate Chris Sutton, but should "get the respect he deserves as a Celtic legend". (Daily Record)
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has emerged as an early front-runner to replace Lennon with the bookmakers. (Daily Express)
Rangers have been urged to provoke a reaction from hot-headed Antwerp striker Lamkel Ze by former Kilmarnock forward Dieter van Tornhout. (Daily Record)
Celtic double-winner Kelvin Wilson has criticised the current squad of players for appearing not to care about 10-in-a-row. (Scottish Sun)