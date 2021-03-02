Burnley v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

This game marks exactly two years since Brendan Rodgers' first Premier League match as Leicester City manager, a 2-1 defeat at Watford

TEAM NEWS

Burnley forward Chris Wood could start after returning from a month-long injury lay-off as a substitute during the defeat at Tottenham.

Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes are out.

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is set to miss at least six weeks following knee surgery.

The expected absence of Jonny Evans because of a calf problem could be offset by the potential return of Wesley Fofana from a hamstring injury.

Jamie Vardy was suffering from a sore groin following Sunday's Arsenal game but he is available to face Burnley.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was surprised by how easy Tottenham found it against Burnley on Sunday - that game was over after about 15 minutes.

I'd expect a reaction from the Clarets here. If they are back to their normal selves, and Leicester are under-strength - especially in attack - then I can see Sean Dyche's side coming out on top.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & producer Majestic

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won three of their past four home league games against Leicester, following a run of just two victories in 13 meetings at Turf Moor.

However, Leicester could complete their first top-flight double over Burnley. The Foxes last won this fixture home and away in the Championship in 2012-13.

Leicester have won just three of their 26 top-flight away games against Burnley.

Burnley

Burnley have won once in seven Premier League games, drawing three and losing three.

They have failed to score in all five home league defeats this season.

There have been 24 goals scored in 13 Premier League matches at Turf Moor this season, the lowest return of any ground.

Chris Wood has scored in three successive Premier League appearances against his former side Leicester.

Wood could become just the second Premier League player to score in four successive matches against a former club. Craig Bellamy did so against Newcastle United between 2007 and 2011.

Leicester City