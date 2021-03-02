Burnley v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS
Burnley forward Chris Wood could start after returning from a month-long injury lay-off as a substitute during the defeat at Tottenham.
Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes are out.
Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is set to miss at least six weeks following knee surgery.
The expected absence of Jonny Evans because of a calf problem could be offset by the potential return of Wesley Fofana from a hamstring injury.
Jamie Vardy was suffering from a sore groin following Sunday's Arsenal game but he is available to face Burnley.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I was surprised by how easy Tottenham found it against Burnley on Sunday - that game was over after about 15 minutes.
I'd expect a reaction from the Clarets here. If they are back to their normal selves, and Leicester are under-strength - especially in attack - then I can see Sean Dyche's side coming out on top.
Prediction: 1-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley have won three of their past four home league games against Leicester, following a run of just two victories in 13 meetings at Turf Moor.
- However, Leicester could complete their first top-flight double over Burnley. The Foxes last won this fixture home and away in the Championship in 2012-13.
- Leicester have won just three of their 26 top-flight away games against Burnley.
Burnley
- Burnley have won once in seven Premier League games, drawing three and losing three.
- They have failed to score in all five home league defeats this season.
- There have been 24 goals scored in 13 Premier League matches at Turf Moor this season, the lowest return of any ground.
- Chris Wood has scored in three successive Premier League appearances against his former side Leicester.
- Wood could become just the second Premier League player to score in four successive matches against a former club. Craig Bellamy did so against Newcastle United between 2007 and 2011.
Leicester City
- Leicester have sustained consecutive defeats in all competitions for the first time since December.
- They could lose three matches in a row for the first time under manager Brendan Rodgers.
- The Foxes' record of nine Premier League wins on the road is the joint-highest of any team, along with Manchester City.
- Leicester have recorded 62 away points in two years under Rodgers. Only Manchester City (79) and Liverpool (77) have won more in that time.
- They have won all eight Premier League away fixtures this campaign when scoring the opening goal.
- Midfielder Youri Tielemans has scored six goals for Leicester in the Premier League this season, matching his combined tally from his previous two campaigns at the club.