HamiltonHamilton Academical18:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Hamilton Academical have Jamie Hamilton available to face St Johnstone on Wednesday after the defender had his red card against Hibernian overturned.

But Aaron Martin, Marios Okmpoe, Lewis Smith, David Templeton, Nathan Thomas and Shaun Want miss out for the Scottish Premiership's bottom side.

League Cup winners St Johnstone are still without injured midfielder Murray Davidson.

However, the Perth side have an otherwise fit squad.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "We could move off the bottom and jump a couple of places with a win but we need to put in a strong performance as St Johnstone will be on a high and are playing very well."

St Johnstone captain Brian Kerr: "I feel we have a lot of momentum right now. Especially in the last two months, we have played really well against top teams and got a lot of points."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in four meetings with Hamilton Academical, last losing in May 2019.

