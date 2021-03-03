Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

QPRQueens Park Rangers19:00BarnsleyBarnsley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|33
|21
|7
|5
|47
|25
|22
|70
|2
|Brentford
|33
|18
|9
|6
|61
|35
|26
|63
|3
|Watford
|33
|17
|9
|7
|43
|24
|19
|60
|4
|Swansea
|31
|17
|8
|6
|39
|22
|17
|59
|5
|Reading
|34
|17
|6
|11
|46
|37
|9
|57
|6
|Cardiff
|34
|15
|8
|11
|53
|35
|18
|53
|7
|Bournemouth
|33
|14
|10
|9
|47
|32
|15
|52
|8
|Barnsley
|32
|15
|6
|11
|38
|36
|2
|51
|9
|Middlesbrough
|34
|14
|8
|12
|40
|36
|4
|50
|10
|Millwall
|34
|10
|16
|8
|34
|31
|3
|46
|11
|Stoke
|33
|11
|12
|10
|38
|37
|1
|45
|12
|Bristol City
|33
|14
|3
|16
|35
|44
|-9
|45
|13
|Luton
|33
|12
|8
|13
|28
|37
|-9
|44
|14
|Preston
|34
|13
|4
|17
|38
|44
|-6
|43
|15
|Blackburn
|33
|11
|7
|15
|46
|39
|7
|40
|16
|QPR
|31
|10
|10
|11
|31
|36
|-5
|40
|17
|Nottm Forest
|34
|10
|10
|14
|28
|33
|-5
|40
|18
|Derby
|33
|10
|8
|15
|25
|37
|-12
|38
|19
|Huddersfield
|34
|10
|7
|17
|39
|51
|-12
|37
|20
|Coventry
|34
|8
|11
|15
|31
|46
|-15
|35
|21
|Birmingham
|34
|8
|11
|15
|26
|42
|-16
|35
|22
|Rotherham
|31
|8
|5
|18
|33
|42
|-9
|29
|23
|Sheff Wed
|32
|9
|7
|16
|23
|38
|-15
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|32
|5
|8
|19
|23
|53
|-30
|23
Crank it up to 11 for this collection of the biggest crossover tunes of the decade
These apps could help you reduce waste and save cash