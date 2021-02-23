Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Steve Ball (left) worked alongside his assistant manager Hayden Mullins

Colchester United head coach Steve Ball has left the club after a run of 13 League Two games without a win.

The U's 2-1 defeat by Exeter on Tuesday left them 21st in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.

Ball, 51, previously played for the Essex side and took charge in July after previously being assistant to his predecessor John McGreal.

"It was decided the best way forward was for him to leave his position," said Colchester owner Robbie Cowling.

"Steve has been with the club in different capacities for a long time and I would like it placed on record our thanks to him for his hard work and dedication."

Colchester reached the League Two play-offs last season but released several first-team players last summer because of the financial impact of coronavirus.

In mid-November, after 11 games, the U's were seventh after a promising start, but they have won just two league games since - Ball's last victory in charge a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe on 8 December.

It is not known who will take charge of the team in the interim, or whether Ball's assistant Hayden Mullins will remain at the club.