Coleraine moved into third position in the Irish Premiership with a routine 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

Curtis Allen notched a double as Oran Kearney's side leap-frogged Crusaders, who weren't in action on Tuesday night.

Allen, who had a goal ruled out in the first half, broke the deadlock on the hour mark.

The striker then added a second with 13 minutes to ensure Coleraine stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games.

With both sides struggling to adapt to the blustery conditions, it took 21 minutes before there was a meaningful effort at goal.

A Jamie Glackin corner caught on the wind and was clawed out from under the crossbar by Carrick keeper Aaron Hogg, resulting in a remarkable goalmouth scramble which saw Stephen O'Donnell and Curtis Allen have efforts blocked by the home defence.

Coleraine went close again on 27 minutes when Stewart Nixon burst into the right hand side of the penalty area and attempted to roll the ball across goal to the in-rushing Glackin but Hogg was quickly off his line to smother the danger.

The Bannsiders did have the ball in the net a minute before the break after superb work from Lyndon Kane, who played a superb one-two with Stephen Lowry before surging into the box and squaring to Curtis Allen for a tap-in but the referee's assistant adjudged that the striker had strayed into an offside position.

Coleraine continued to dominate after the interval and substitute Matthew Shevlin made a strong run into the penalty area before squaring to Josh Carson but his low effort was held by Hogg.

Coleraine eventually broke the deadlock just before the hour mark. Once again, marauding full-back Kane was involved, exchanging passes with Allen just inside the penalty area.

The defender looked to be fouled but the ball broke for Allen to force the ball past Hogg, despite the keeper getting a strong touch to the ball.

Allen doubled his and Coleraine's account on 77 minutes. Stephen Lowry's attempt to thread a pass through the home defence deflected off the outstretched leg of Rangers defender Kurtis Forsythe straight into the path of Allen who swept home from 10 yards.

Carrick rarely threatened Marty Gallagher's goal with Jordan Gibson unable to force the ball home from close range late on as they fell to a second successive home defeat.

Coleraine reacted to Kearney's half-time team talk - Allen

Coleraine striker Curtis Allen, speaking to Radio Ulster Sportsound:

"We didn't start well and Oran gave us a bit of a talking to at half-time but we came out and reacted well.

"It was a great one-two between myself and Lyndon and thankfully I put it in the back of the net.

"It's not about individuals on our team, it's about the squad. We probably don't have one of the bigger squads in the league but Oran is fantastic at utilising it.

"Players understand why they are coming into the team or going out and for me it's a matter of getting a chance and trying to grab it with both hands."