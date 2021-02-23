McCloskey bagged a goal and an assist in an impressive display

Conor McCloskey continued his fine form with a goal and an assist to help Glenavon secure a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

McCloskey's powerful drive put the Lurgan Blues ahead after 19 minutes.

The winger then produced a superb solo run before teeing up Matthew Fitzpatrick for Glenavon's second.

Oisin Smyth pulled a goal back while both teams finished with 10 men after Caolan McAleer and James Singleton were sent off for a coming together.

Having shown plenty of attacking enterprise in their 4-3 win over Carrick Rangers on Saturday, Glenavon started on the front foot with Andrew Doyle and Colin Coates both seeing efforts cleared off the line from the same corner.

There was no stopping McCloskey, however, who beat Carroll at his near post with a ferocious right-footed effort from a relatively tight angle after being found by Peter Campbell.

Five minutes later, McCloskey produced a moment of brilliance as he picked up the ball on the halfway line, drove through the heart of the Swifts midfield before finding Fitzpatrick, who calmly stroked the ball home to double the advantage.

Just a minute later, McCloskey was saw his second goal ruled out for a handball. After latching onto a through ball, the winger's initial effort came back off Carroll and appeared to strike him before he tapped the ball into the empty net.

Sean Ward then squandered a glorious chance when he dragged his left-footed shot wide after being found by McCloskey.

Gary Hamilton's side picked up exactly where they left off after the restart and twice came close to a third through chances for Fitzpatrick, blazing a shot over after being found brilliantly by Michael O'Connor before missing from point-blank range from a McCloskey cross.

The hosts came close to pulling one back when James Convie's deflected effort struck the bar and came back out to captain Callum Byers, who could only direct his header straight into Craig Hyland's gloves.

The Swifts were rewarded for their persistence when Smyth's looping effort beat Hyland before the game's major flashpoint on 86 minutes when Dungannon substitute McAleer and Lurgan Blues captain Singleton were both shown straight red cards after clashing in the Glenavon half.

Terry Devlin could have equalised for the Swifts in stoppage-time but headed wide from Ben Gallagher's free-kick.