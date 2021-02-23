Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Curran put Cliftonville ahead in the 31st minute

Paul O'Neill's 82nd-minute goal gave Cliftonville a 2-1 win over Ballymena United at Solitude on Tuesday night.

Ryan Curran fired low past Ross Glendinning in the 31st minute but Shay McCartan thumped the ball home on 42 to bring the visitors level.

O'Neill stooped to head in the winner from Garry Breen's cross.

Cliftonville remain unbeaten at home during 2021 as they consolidate their fifth place in the league while the Sky Blues have now lost five in a row.

This latest defeat sees United drop to eighth in the table although manager David Jeffrey may take some solace from the fact that all of those reverses have been by a single goal.

Paddy McLaughlin's Reds have lost just one in 10 as they continue to make good progress.

Ballymena had won 4-0 when the sides last met at the north Belfast venue in November but a repeat of that outcome never looked likely.

Barry Coffey provided the through ball for Curran to race through one-on-one with Glendinning and drill the ball into the net from just outside the box for his eighth goal of the season.

The Braidmen drew level when defender Breen failed to clear Trai Hume's delivery from the right and the ball fell invitingly to McCartan, who drove the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

Ben Wylie squandered a glorious opportunity for Ballymena when he blazed a left-foot effort over the bar early in the second half and O'Neill popped up late on to secure all three points for his side.

The teams will meet again at the Showgrounds next Tuesday night.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound: "It was an even enough game, there wasn't much in it but we finished the stronger in the last 15 minutes.

"You could sense they were starting to tire and I felt our boys got a second wind.

"I thought we deserved our goal at that time but then you are expecting an onslaught in the last five minutes. You are just hoping your back four holds firm, which it did."