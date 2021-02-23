Karen Bardsley: Manchester City goalkeeper joins OL Reign on loan until June
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester City have loaned goalkeeper Karen Bardsley to American National Women's Soccer League side OL Reign until the end of June.
The 36-year-old will join the Washington-based club for the Challenge Cup and NWSL league campaign.
US-born England international Bardsley has played more than 100 games for City and won seven major honours since joining from Lincoln for 2014.
"We're very supportive of Karen's decision," boss Gareth Taylor said.
"We understand her desire after the past year or so to get more game time under her belt and this move is an ideal one for her."
Bardsley was born in the USA and has 81 England caps.
- That Peter Crouch Podcast: The boys are back and wondering when Peter was at 'peak Crouch'
- Evil Genius: Was Alfred Hitchcock a real life horror?