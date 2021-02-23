David Martindale has the chance to win silverware with Livingston in just his 18th game as manager

Livingston players will travel to Sunday's Scottish League Cup final at Hampden in their own cars.

Manager David Martindale says the decision was made after a player had to self-isolate when declared a close contact of a colleague who tested positive for Covid-19 on the team bus.

Players will meet for a pre-match meal at Livingston's ground before driving en masse to Glasgow.

"It's not ideal, but it's the best of a bad situation," said Martindale.

"I just don't see another way around it. We could have taken five buses but then you look at the incremental costs for the club. I just didn't see it being cost effective for the club, having six players on a bus.

"If fans had been at the game you would want to be in a bus driving to Hampden with all the fans going. It would be a fantastic occasion but there are no fans in the stadium.

"It's going to be different anyway so collectively we made the decision. We will all leave at the same time and arrive at Hampden at the same time.

"It's a wee bit different but similar to what the staff did for the semi-final. We were in our cars and the players on two buses but since the Aberdeen trip we don't think it's worth it."

Livingston face St Johnstone in the showpiece, aiming to emulate the club's League Cup triumph of 2004.

They embarked on an incredible 14-match unbeaten run when Martindale replaced Gary Holt in November, but are now three games without a victory.

Martindale, who has a fully fit squad at his disposal, joked that defender Efe Ambrose would be sandwiched between the manager and captain Marvin Bartley in the convoy to the national stadium.

"Guaranteed someone will get lost," he added. "Someone will head to Ibrox or Celtic Park, 100%.

"I'm not going to name names but I will make sure I am behind Efe, and Marvin is in front of Efe!"