Fraser Hornby's season could be over after he suffered a "significant tear on his thigh" to add to Aberdeen's striker issues.

The on-loan Reims forward was injured 20 minutes into Saturday's Scottish Premiership win over Kilmarnock.

It was only the Scotland Under-21 forward's fifth appearance for Aberdeen since signing on the final day of the January transfer window.

Injury has already ruled out Ryan Hedges until summer.

Scott Wright left Aberdeen for Rangers in January, while Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main were both allowed to depart on permanent transfers, and Bruce Anderson joined Hamilton Academical on loan.

Hornby arrived until summer alongside Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry, with the latter's goal against Kilmarnock the Pittodrie side's first in seven games.