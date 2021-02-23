Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jonathan Ford was European sports sponsorship manager for Coca Cola prior to his role with the FAW

There are doubts over the future of Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford.

Ford was the subject of a vote of no confidence passed by the FAW council on Monday, 22 February.

BBC Sport Wales has been told Ford has been placed on gardening leave with meetings taking place which could lead to his departure.

Staff at the FAW are due to be addressed on Tuesday and a statement is expected soon.

A number of issues are behind discontent with Ford, with recent internal appointment and the direction of the association among what one source described as "multiple" matters of grievance.

Earlier on Tuesday the FAW confirmed Ford was still chief executive officer.

But BBC Sport Wales has since been told his future is "in the hands of the officers".

Ford was appointed as FAW chief executive in 2009 and has a marketing background.

He has been widely credited with lifting the FAW's profile and increasing turnover.

During Ford's tenure, Wales has staged its first Uefa competition - the European Women's Under-19s tournament in 2013 - before hosting the Super Cup final in 2014.

Under manager Chris Coleman, Wales qualified for the finals of their first major tournament when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

In the summer 2017, Cardiff staged the women's and men's Champions League finals.

Ford has also been a driving force in restructuring and modernising the FAW.