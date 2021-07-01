Widely regarded as one of Scotland's finest ever footballers, Kenny Dalglish enjoyed a prolifically successful, trophy laden career and won more than 100 caps for his country.

Dalglish racked up nine major trophies at Celtic before moving to Liverpool, where he helped a storied side claim 11 domestic honours and three European Cups.

His haul of 102 international caps has yet to be surpassed by a male Scotland player, while he shares the country's goalscoring record with Denis Law, on 30.

During such a remarkable career, Dalglish inevitably played alongside many greats. Here, he selects his ultimate team-mates XI.

Goalkeeper: Ray Clemence

He was a great goalkeeper. He was exceptional. You just need to look at his success rate.

Defenders: Danny McGrain, Alan Hansen, Billy McNeill, Phil Neal

Danny had everything, and if he didn't have some bad luck with injuries, he'd have been right up there with world quality.

Phil Neal is the most decorated man at Liverpool, the most successful.

Big Hansen and Big Billy would be in just ahead of George Connelly and Mark Lawrenson.

Midfielders: Ray Kennedy, Graeme Souness, Bobby Murdoch, Jimmy Johnstone

Ray Kennedy would play on the left, and wee Jinky [Johnstone] on the right.

Just being in the dressing room with Johnstone was fantastic. But on the pitch, I remember watching a video when he played in Alfredo di Stefano's testimonial, and the wee man got a standing ovation in the Bernabeu. Dearie me.

For what he did to Terry Cooper, he should have been arrested. Destroyed him in the 1970 European Cup semi-final. Great entertainment, he could take a kick in training and give you a kick as well.

Souness was well coiffured with the creams and the hair, he had the BMW. He was immaculate, the clothes and everything. But he wasn't arrogant, just confident. He had a fantastic presence on the pitch and he just performed.

Murdoch was the man at Celtic. The rest of the players would have said that as well. He made Celtic as good as they were. He had absolutely everything. An unbelievable player.

Strikers: Denis Law, Ian Rush

As a wee boy, Denis was my hero. Someone said you shouldn't meet your idols, but it didn't apply to this one, he was an absolute gent. He never expected anything from anyone - his humility was brilliant.

Ian Rush's first six games or so [for Liverpool], he never scored, but he was brilliant. Then he couldn't stop scoring.

Everton were having a sniff at him as well, but we dived in there first and got him. The Evertonians must be cringing, because the goals he scored against them were unbelievable.