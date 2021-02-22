Victor Adeboyejo: Barnsley trigger 12-month extension in forward's contract
Last updated on .From the section Barnsley
Barnsley have triggered a 12-month extension in forward Victor Adeboyejo's contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.
The 23-year-old joined the Tykes from Leyton Orient in November 2017.
He has has scored twice in 26 appearances this campaign.
"We are delighted with the progress Victor is making and he is continuing to make effective contributions to the team each game," chief executive Dane Murphy told the club website.