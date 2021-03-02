League Two
MorecambeMorecambe18:30CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Crawley Town

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Halstead
  • 21Cooney
  • 5Lavelle
  • 6Davis
  • 3Hendrie
  • 15Lyons
  • 24Songo'o
  • 7Slew
  • 10Wildig
  • 11Mendes Gomes
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 1Letheren
  • 2Mellor
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Denny
  • 22Gibson

Crawley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Morris
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5McNerney
  • 4Francomb
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 29Hesketh
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 11Frost
  • 15Davies
  • 18Sesay
  • 37Nelson
  • 38Tilley
  • 44Wright
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32167948291955
2Forest Green30159643291454
3Cheltenham30158740261453
4Tranmere3015694337651
5Morecambe31147104142-149
6Newport3013983831748
7Bolton31138103940-147
8Exeter291210751371446
9Salford301210839251446
10Carlisle27134103830843
11Bradford29127103432243
12Harrogate31126133537-242
13Crawley29118104037341
14Leyton Orient30116133634239
15Oldham30115144954-538
16Mansfield3081393840-237
17Walsall3081393640-437
18Stevenage32714112431-735
19Scunthorpe29112163139-835
20Port Vale3197154145-434
21Colchester30712113142-1133
22Southend3177172146-2528
23Barrow2968153340-726
24Grimsby2966172248-2624
