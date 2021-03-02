Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Attempt missed. Joseph Dodoo (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viv Solomon-Otabor with a cross.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jones
- 2Darikwa
- 14Wootton
- 4Tilt
- 34Robinson
- 12Ojo
- 24Perry
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 30Aasgaard
- 11Massey
- 20Dodoo
Substitutes
- 5Johnston
- 6Whelan
- 7Clough
- 15Gardner
- 25Evans
- 36Smith
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Amos
- 16Matthews
- 5Famewo
- 6Pearce
- 22Maatsen
- 18Smith
- 26Watson
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 27Millar
- 10Aneke
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 2Gunter
- 4Oshilaja
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 9Stockley
- 12Shinnie
- 29Schwartz
- 31Harness
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Hand ball by Joseph Dodoo (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Matthews with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.