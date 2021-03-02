League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough30194751262561
2Lincoln City30176747291857
3Hull321751052282456
4Portsmouth30157847281952
5Sunderland301312546262051
6Doncaster28154947361149
7Accrington2913884031947
8Ipswich29145103328547
9Oxford Utd29136104436845
10Charlton32129114544145
11Plymouth31129104349-645
12Crewe31128114139244
13Blackpool27134103326743
14MK Dons321110114541443
15Gillingham32126143942-342
16Fleetwood31910123429537
17Shrewsbury2891093233-137
18Swindon3194183857-1931
19Bristol Rovers3086163049-1930
20Rochdale31610154157-1628
21Burton2977153655-1928
22Wimbledon2977153053-2328
23Wigan3277183259-2728
24Northampton3168172449-2526
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC