Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|33
|21
|7
|5
|47
|25
|22
|70
|2
|Brentford
|33
|18
|9
|6
|61
|35
|26
|63
|3
|Watford
|33
|17
|9
|7
|43
|24
|19
|60
|4
|Swansea
|31
|17
|8
|6
|39
|22
|17
|59
|5
|Reading
|33
|16
|6
|11
|45
|37
|8
|54
|6
|Bournemouth
|33
|14
|10
|9
|47
|32
|15
|52
|7
|Barnsley
|32
|15
|6
|11
|38
|36
|2
|51
|8
|Cardiff
|33
|14
|8
|11
|49
|35
|14
|50
|9
|Middlesbrough
|33
|13
|8
|12
|38
|35
|3
|47
|10
|Stoke
|33
|11
|12
|10
|38
|37
|1
|45
|11
|Bristol City
|33
|14
|3
|16
|35
|44
|-9
|45
|12
|Millwall
|33
|9
|16
|8
|32
|30
|2
|43
|13
|Preston
|33
|13
|4
|16
|37
|42
|-5
|43
|14
|Luton
|32
|11
|8
|13
|27
|37
|-10
|41
|15
|Blackburn
|32
|11
|7
|14
|46
|38
|8
|40
|16
|Nottm Forest
|33
|10
|10
|13
|28
|32
|-4
|40
|17
|QPR
|31
|10
|10
|11
|31
|36
|-5
|40
|18
|Derby
|32
|10
|8
|14
|25
|33
|-8
|38
|19
|Huddersfield
|33
|10
|6
|17
|38
|50
|-12
|36
|20
|Coventry
|33
|8
|11
|14
|30
|44
|-14
|35
|21
|Birmingham
|33
|8
|10
|15
|25
|41
|-16
|34
|22
|Rotherham
|31
|8
|5
|18
|33
|42
|-9
|29
|23
|Sheff Wed
|32
|9
|7
|16
|23
|38
|-15
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|32
|5
|8
|19
|23
|53
|-30
|23
