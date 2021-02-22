Juventus v Crotone

First Half begins.
JuventusJuventus19:45CrotoneCrotone
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-5-2
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter Milan
|23
|16
|5
|2
|57
|24
|33
|53
|2
|AC Milan
|23
|15
|4
|4
|45
|28
|17
|49
|3
|Roma
|23
|13
|5
|5
|47
|35
|12
|44
|4
|Atalanta
|23
|12
|7
|4
|53
|31
|22
|43
|5
|Lazio
|23
|13
|4
|6
|38
|30
|8
|43
|6
|Juventus
|21
|12
|6
|3
|41
|19
|22
|42
|7
|Napoli
|22
|13
|1
|8
|47
|25
|22
|40
|8
|Sassuolo
|23
|9
|8
|6
|37
|34
|3
|35
|9
|Hellas Verona
|23
|9
|7
|7
|30
|26
|4
|34
|10
|Sampdoria
|23
|9
|3
|11
|33
|34
|-1
|30
|11
|Genoa
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|33
|-7
|26
|12
|Bologna
|23
|6
|7
|10
|30
|37
|-7
|25
|13
|Udinese
|23
|6
|7
|10
|25
|33
|-8
|25
|14
|Fiorentina
|23
|6
|7
|10
|25
|35
|-10
|25
|15
|Benevento
|23
|6
|7
|10
|25
|42
|-17
|25
|16
|Spezia
|23
|6
|6
|11
|30
|41
|-11
|24
|17
|Torino
|23
|3
|11
|9
|33
|41
|-8
|20
|18
|Cagliari
|23
|3
|6
|14
|24
|41
|-17
|15
|19
|Parma
|23
|2
|8
|13
|17
|45
|-28
|14
|20
|Crotone
|22
|3
|3
|16
|23
|52
|-29
|12