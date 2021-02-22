Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus19:45CrotoneCrotone
Venue: Allianz Stadium, Italy

Juventus v Crotone

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 77Buffon
  • 13Danilo
  • 28Demiral
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 22Chiesa
  • 14McKennie
  • 30Bentancur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 9Morata
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 51Peeters

Crotone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cordaz
  • 6Magallán
  • 5Golemic
  • 13Luperto
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 17Molina
  • 30Messias
  • 77Vulic
  • 69Reca
  • 54Di Carmine
  • 7Ounas

Substitutes

  • 8Cigarini
  • 11Dragus
  • 16Festa
  • 21Zanellato
  • 22Crespi
  • 24D'Aprile
  • 25Simy
  • 33Rispoli
  • 34Marrone
  • 44Petriccione
  • 95da Silva
  • 97Rivière
Referee:
Valerio Marini

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 22nd February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan23165257243353
2AC Milan23154445281749
3Roma23135547351244
4Atalanta23127453312243
5Lazio2313463830843
6Juventus21126341192242
7Napoli22131847252240
8Sassuolo239863734335
9Hellas Verona239773026434
10Sampdoria2393113334-130
11Genoa236892633-726
12Bologna2367103037-725
13Udinese2367102533-825
14Fiorentina2367102535-1025
15Benevento2367102542-1725
16Spezia2366113041-1124
17Torino2331193341-820
18Cagliari2336142441-1715
19Parma2328131745-2814
20Crotone2233162352-2912
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories