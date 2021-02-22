Last updated on .From the section Football

Stuart McLaren a 10-0 win in his first match as Scotland interim head coach

European Championship qualifying: Scotland women v Portugal women Venue: Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca Date: Tuesday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:10 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Stuart McLaren has a full squad to choose from for Scotland women's final European Championship qualifier against Portugal on Tuesday.

The Scots can no longer qualify for the finals but won 10-0 against Cyprus in McLaren's first game as interim head coach on Friday.

Tuesday's game is also being played in Larnaca, even though it is Scotland's 'home' match.

"It's very much about the result," McLaren said.

"It's a senior international, you've got to go and win the game, give yourself the best chance to win the game. I've got a full compliment to choose from.

"We're well aware that Portugal will present a much more difficult opponent than Cyprus did. A difficult game but the girls are very much looking forward to it."

Tuesday's match was moved from Scotland to Cyprus because of travel restrictions between the UK and Portugal.

"Travel presents a risk and it's one that we've not had to encounter," McLaren said.

"Since we arrived here, we've kept very much within the bubble, been tested multiple times and thankfully every set of results has come back negative for everybody. Every precaution's been taken.

"Having the home game here in Cyprus following the away game has worked out very well for us."