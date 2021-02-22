Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders and Linfield will meet in a live televised game on 19 March

BBC Sport NI will stream nine Irish Premiership matches live during the month of March on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer.

The games include title-chasing clubs Crusaders and Linfield at Seaview on 19 March, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI as part of BBC Sport NI's 'Friday Night Football' series.

The meeting of Glentoran and Linfield on 2 March kicks off the March action.

BBC Sport NI are streaming 50 matches live over the course of the season.

The live streamed games are available on the BBC Sport NI website bbc.o.uk/sportni and on BBC iPlayer.

After the game between Belfast's traditional 'Big Two' at the Oval, the first round of weekend games sees Glentoran travel to Carrick Rangers on Friday 5 March for the 19:30 GMT kick-off.

Larne, currently three points off the top, are away to Ballymena United for the 17:30 GMT game on Saturday 6 March at the Showgrounds.

Portadown host Glenavon in the mid-Ulster derby on Tuesday 9 March, followed by Crusaders away to Coleraine on Friday 12 March.

Crusaders will be back in action the following Friday night, 19 March, for the live TV game as they host Linfield.

On Saturday 20 March, Warrenpoint Town host Ballymena United for the 17:30 GMT game.

The last Saturday of the month, 27 March, sees Linfield travel to Portadown, before Coleraine and Larne complete March's round of games on Tuesday 30 March for the live streamed game at 19:30 BST.

BBC Sport NI live streamed games during March

Tuesday 2 March, Glentoran v Linfield, The Oval, 19:30 GMT

Friday 5 March, Carrick Rangers v Glentoran, Taylor's Avenue, 19:30

Saturday 6 March Ballymena United v Larne, Showgrounds, 17:30

Tuesday 9 March Portadown v Glenavon, Shamrock Park, 19:30

Friday 12 March Coleraine v Crusaders, Showgrounds, 19:30

Friday 19 March Crusaders v Linfield, Seaview, 19:45 GMT - live 'Friday Night Football' on BBC television

Saturday 20 March Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United, Milltown, 17:30

Saturday 27 March Portadown v Linfield, Shamrock Park, 17:30

Tuesday 30 March Coleraine v Larne, Showgrounds, 19:30 BST