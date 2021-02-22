Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Dutchwoman Pauw has been in charge of Republic of Ireland women since September 2019

Vera Pauw will lead the Republic of Ireland in their 2023 Women's World Cup qualification campaign after signing a new two-year contract with the Football Association of Ireland.

Appointed in September 2019, Dutchwoman Pauw and the Republic narrowly missed out on a play-off spot for the 2022 Women's European Championships.

The qualifying draw for the World Cup will take place on 30 April.

The campaign is scheduled to kick off in September.

Pauw will continue to be supported by assistant coach Eileen Gleeson and goalkeeping coach Jan Willem van Ede, who have also both extended their contracts.

'I believe we have a special group of players'

"I'm excited to continue in my role with the Republic of Ireland team and with the FAI," said Pauw.

"We made huge strides in our last campaign and there is no reason why we cannot build on that with the core of players that we currently have and more young players coming through.

"Since first coming into the role, I have enjoyed tremendous support from everyone at the FAI to help the growth of the game. And the guidance of High Performance Director Ruud Dokter has been central to that.

"The support network of the staff has also been hugely influential in everything we have achieved so far. Both Eileen Gleeson and Jan Willem van Ede have been so important in helping us prepare for every training session, every game and everything we do in creating the best possible environment for the players."

"Now it is about preparing for the 2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers. I believe that we have a special group of players with a desire to become the first Ireland women's senior team to qualify for a major tournament and I'm looking forward to being part of that."