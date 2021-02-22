Ashley Fletcher has scored two goals in seven games since returning from a long-term hamstring injury

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has no issue with striker Ashley Fletcher pausing contract negotiations, and hopes to get the best form out of him for the remainder of the campaign.

Fletcher's existing deal expires this summer but he will wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

The 25-year-old was Boro's top scorer last season but missed four months this term with a hamstring injury.

"I don't blame him, it doesn't bother me," Warnock told BBC Radio Tees.

"As long as it doesn't affect his football. I said to him I'll put him in the shop window, if you get 10 or 15 goals you might get a better offer somewhere else.

"Good luck to him, but we'll have enjoyed the 10 or 15 goals. I'll be looking to bring another striker in anyhow, it's just one of those things that happens."

Fletcher cost Middlesbrough a fee of £6.5m when he moved to Teesside in the summer of 2017, and has since scored 28 goals in 104 games.

He scored 13 in all competitions last season, and has netted in back-to-back games for Warnock's side following his return to fitness last month.

There is an offer for the forward to stay at the Riverside, but it is one made with financial considerations in mind.

"We spoke while Ashley was injured, we thought it was a good time to talk about it - to show him that we wanted him," Warnock continued.

"He's just got advice to say they want to leave it until the end of the season. I think in the financial climate that there is today, I don't think we can do any more."