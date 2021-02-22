Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Hamilton have appealed against Jamie Hamilton's red card against Hibernian on Saturday, posting a still image of the incident that appears to show no contact with Hibs' Martin Boyle.

The defender, 18, was sent off after 12 minutes, with Boyle scoring the opening goal a minute later. Hibs won 2-0.

Manager Brian Rice claimed the referee had changed his mind over the decision.

"It changed the game 100% because I think we were on top," Rice told BBC Scotland after the match.

"The referee on the pitch was saying yellow card and someone from the sidelines was saying red card.

"It's done and dusted, can't do anything about it and I'm not getting myself into trouble."

Hamilton are bottom of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand over Kilmarnock.

Rice's side do not play this coming weekend but return to league action on 3 March at home to St Johnstone (18:00 GMT).