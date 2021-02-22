Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Adam Randell has impressed on loan at Torquay United this season

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell has signed a new contract.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at National League leaders Torquay United, has signed until the summer of 2022.

Randell has been a regular in the Torquay side this season, playing 22 league games and scoring once.

The Pilgrims' academy graduate has made four substitute appearances in League two last season and has played five times in the EFL Trophy.

"He's been superb on loan at Torquay this season," Argyle boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.

"We felt that the time was right to finalise the contract, as we have been very pleased with the progress he is making.

"We are looking forward to seeing Adam continue to perform at Torquay for the rest of the season. He will return to us a more experienced player, ready to push on."